Neymar Jr Leaves PSG, Signs With Al Hilal in $300m Deal For Two Years

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr has officially joined Al Hilal, the Saudi Pro League club confirmed on Tuesday, August 15. Neymar, who had joined Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 for a world record fee of 222 million euros departs the Ligue 1 giants after six years. Neymar has reportedly joined Al Hilal on a lucrative package worth $300m on a two-year deal. The 31-year-old’s Salary could go up to a potential $400m total until 2025 taking into account the add-ons and bonus clauses.

The former Barcelona forward has been heavily linked to his previous club but given the La Liga side’s financial turmoil, they couldn’t compete with the attractive offer of Al Hilal.

Neymar becomes the latest superstar to join the Saudi Pro League and he will be playing against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi championship.

Following Neymar’s departure, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi praised the superstar for his contribution in the past six seasons.

“Neymar will always be a club Legend. I’ll never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has contributed to our Club and our project over the last six years," said Al Khelaifi.

The Brazilian has played 173 games for PSG scoring 118 goals and setting up a further 77 assists, and while those numbers are impressive, Neymar never really hit the peak of his career in France, constantly being undermined by injuries.

He failed to help deliver the UEFA Champions League to the Parc des Princes, the reason why PSG shattered the world record fee at the time.

The former Barcelona and Santos star did lift plenty of silverware in Paris, winning five Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, two Coupe de La Ligue titles, three Trophees des Champions and he also helped PSG reach the Champions League final in 2020 where they were beaten by Bayern Munich.

Neymar has reportedly received plenty of added perks after agreeing to join Al Hilal, as per multiple reports, he will get a personal plane, a mansion and bonuses for every game the Saudi club win this season.