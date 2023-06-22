Neymar Issues Public Apology to Pregnant Girlfriend After Reports of Infidelity

Brazilian footballer Neymar is never far from the headlines be it on the field or off it.

The PSG superstar shocked the world as he took to his Instagram handle to post an apology to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi after having reportedly cheated on her.

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in our lives I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you," the post began.

“Error. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends," the 31-year-old continued.

“All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity," said the PSG attacker.

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

“Can’t imagine without you I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you’re sure I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger."

“Always us, I love you", his apology concluded.

According to reports, the Brazilian player is disillusioned with his time at PSG and is looking for a move away from the Parisian club in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It was recently reported that he was interested in a sensational move back to his former club Barcelona, at reduced wages. Neymar was arguably at the peak of his prowess during his time in Catalonia where he made one-third of one of the deadliest attacking trios in world football alongside Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.

However, is current contract at the French capital city side runs till the year 2025 and there is no concrete evidence as to where Neymar would move if at all he decides to make a switch ahead of the upcoming season.