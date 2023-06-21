Neymar 'Pushing' For Sensational Barcelona Return, PSG Ready to Offload Brazilian Superstar: Report

After enduring a dismal season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar may very well leave the Ligue 1 club this summer. The Brazilian international is reportedly pushing hard to return to Barcelona this summer. According to GOAL, the PSG board is even ready to sanction his exit. A report published by SPORT claims that Neymar is willing to reunite with his former Barcelona teammates this summer.

The article also states that returning to Barcelona will not be quite easy because of the Catalan giants’ poor financial condition. Neymar, reportedly, has not been happy with his stint at the French club. He also missed out on several important games due to injuries, failing to help his team win the Champions League title. PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but they ended up losing 1-0 to an unrelenting Bayern Munich side.

During his spell at Barcelona, Neymar became a crucial part of the famous attacking triumvirate, featuring Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Neymar went on to win eight trophies with Barcelona including an iconic treble in 2015. He was also amongst the top three players running for the Ballon d’Or trophy. The attacking trio went on to break several records during their time at Barcelona.

Neymar scored 105 goals in the Barcelona jersey making 186 appearances. Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a staggering amount of $227 million. The deal turned out to be a big talking point as the Brazilian international became the world’s most expensive player. Neymar put up some great numbers during his first season at the French Club scoring 28 goals in 30 games whilst providing 16 assists.

However, his frequent injuries did not go down well with the fans and he has since been criticised by fans. Angry PSG fans even protested at Neymar’s house in May. Barcelona manager Xavi previously mentioned that Neymar is not in his plans this summer.

Barcelona’s current financial conditions only make the situation worse as the club cannot afford to pay a hefty amount for Neymar. A loan move, however, can be a likely option for Neymar. The PSG forward would also have to take a huge pay cut if he wants to play for the Spanish club.