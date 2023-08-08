Chelsea Leading the Race to Sign Neymar from PSG

Neymar Jr is said to have been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea as his advisors continue to discuss a deal with the Premier League club.

Neymar is reportedly keen to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain this summer and has already revealed his desire to the French club.

While the Brazilian has received offers from several clubs, Chelsea are leading the race to acquire the service of the superstar, a report by RMC Sport said.

Due to Neymar’s hefty salary at PSG, a number of interested clubs have already turned their back on him. Considering the financial aspect, Chelsea have emerged as a viable option to offer the ex-Barcelona forward a way out.

There were reports that Chelsea are in the process of revising the club’s wage structure, with an aim to decrease the salary limit for the top-paid footballers.

The club is set to introduce a tiered wage structure as a result of broad changes made under new co-owner Todd Boehly. It may come in the way of Neymar’s move to Stamford Bridge though.

As per his current contract, Neymar can stay with PSG for two more seasons, while there is also an option of a one-year extension. But the forward seems to be in a hurry to finalise his next destination this summer.

The 31-year-old apparently made up his mind to move on after a section of PSG fans protested in front of his house in Paris. At that time, he allegedly felt that his club didn’t take any action to protect him.

Back in 2021 when Neymar signed the latest contract worth £26million-per-season with PSG, the winger expressed his desire to remain in the French capital, saying, “I am happy here and I feel much better than in the previous seasons.”

Before Chelsea could make an offer, Neymar was ready to rejoin his former club Barcelona where he enjoyed tremendous success between 2013 and 2017.

Building a formidable attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar won several titles with the Spanish giants including a treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2015. Despite Neymar’s interest, Barca boss Xavi has already denied the possibility of the Brazilian international’s return to Camp Nou.