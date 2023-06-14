ISL Transfer News: East Bengal Sign Nishu Kumar on-loan From Kerala Blasters

Emami East Bengal on Wednesday announced the signing of former ISL-winning defender Nishu Kumar on a season-long loan from Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC).

With the signing, the 25-year-old is all set to reunite with his former Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat with whom they won the 2017 Federation Cup, 2018 Super Cup also the ISL in 2018-19.

He was also part of the KBFC squad that finished runners-up in the 2021-22 ISL.

A product of AIFF Elite Academy, the Muzaffarnagar-born Nishu is a full-back with the ability to use both feet equally well and has the rare ability to operate on both sides of the pitch.

ALSO READ| ISL Transfer News: Udanta Singh Roped-in by FC Goa on Multi-year Deal

Commenting on Nishu’s move to Emami East Bengal, Debabrata Mukherjee of Emami Group said, “Nishu’s quality, experience and versatility make him a fantastic addition to our squad."

Nishu added: “It’s a matter of great pride for me to join an iconic institution like East Bengal. This club has a huge fan base, which is always a great motivation for a player to give his best.

“I am also thrilled to reunite with Carles, who groomed me in my formative years at BFC. We will be playing a lot of matches in the upcoming season and I will give my best in every match and try to bring joy to our fans that they truly deserve."

On Nishu’s singing, East Bengal’s experienced Spanish coach Cuadrat said, “Nishu is a very talented and hardworking player. He has ample ISL experience under his belt, having won the league in 2019 and reached another final in 2022.

Transfer Window Live Updates: Real Madrid Sign Jude Bellingham, Manchester United to Trigger Napoli Defender’s Buy-out Clause

“It was while playing under me that he got selected for the Indian national team. He is someone who always gives his best effort on the pitch.’

Nishu learnt the rudiments of the game at the Chandigarh Football Academy before joining the AIFF Elite Academy.

After helping BFC reach their third consecutive ISL semi-finals in the 2019-20, Nishu signed for KBFC ahead of the 2020-21 season.

In the 2022-23 edition of the ISL, Nishu made 17 appearances and registered one assist, 12 interceptions, 22 clearances and 15 successful tackles.

ALSO READ| Australia Coach Demands ‘Great Performance’ to Stop Lionel Messi During Friendly Against Argentina

Besides, he also played every minute of KBFC’s Super Cup 2023 campaign.

Overall, in his 82 ISL matches so far, Nishu boasts of 3 goals, 2 assists, 82 interceptions and 189 clearances.