'No Coincidence it Happened on Wednesday': Twitter Melts as Real Madrid Thrash Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou

Real Madrid reached the final of the Copa Del Rey with a win over arch-rivals Barcelona in the semifinal of the cup competition.

Madrid overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of the tie as they registered an emphatic 4-0 win at Camp Nou to advance to the summit clash.

Social media users took to the internet to express their thoughts on Real Madrid’s turnaround.

One user tweeted “The silence you’re witnessing on all social media platforms has been proudly sponsored by Real Madrid. Thank you for humbling Barcelona"

One user shared a video clipping of a cow running around in circles trying to take the ball off a couple of lads and likened it to Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo after the game.

One post read “Real Madrid players begging Vinicius not to destroy Araujo tonight but blud didn’t listen"

One tweet read “This is the biggest exhibition at the Camp Nou in 45 minutes for Real Madrid. It isn’t a coincidence this happened on a Wednesday night", highlighting Madrid’s dominance in the UEFA Champions League.

Another one posted an update that read “The difference between Barcelona and Real Madrid is that Real Madrid will move on from this thrashing in a 2 days to fully focus on what matters the most, the Champions League, while Barcelona would have celebrated this thrashing for months like they won the Champions League."

A Real Madrid fan posted “Real Madrid late birthday gift to Sergio Ramos by scoring 4 goals against Barcelona"

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring before Karim Benzema scored his second hat trick in 5 days as he notched 3 goals against a hapless Barcelona unit who looked second-best all night.

Benzema became the first Real Madrid player since Ferenc Puskas in 1963 to score a treble at Camp Nou in the process.

Real Madrid will face Osasuna for a shot at the title after the Pamplona-based side edged out semifinal opponents Athletic Bilbao on aggregate to reach the summit clash.

