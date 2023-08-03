NorthEast United FC Announces Three New Young Signings Ahead Of Upcoming Season

ISL franchise, NorthEast United FC took to social media to announce the signings of three new youngsters into their squad; Shajan Franklin, Macarton Louis Nickson, and Mukul Panwar; before the start of the new 2023-24 season.

Shajan inked a one-year contract with the club, while both Macarton and Mukul penned three-year deals with the Highlanders.

Both Shajan and Macarton were teammates in the midfield at FC Bengaluru United and featured in the 2nd Division League earlier this year.

On the other hand, Mukul has been associated with the Chandigarh Football Academy and is taking his first step into professional football. The 16-year-old defender was also a part of the Indian National Team at the 2023 U-17 AFC Asian Cup and even got his name on the scoresheet against the eventual winners Japan.

Assistant coach Naushad Moosa hailed the signings of the three youngsters.

“Shajan was a key part of the Karnataka team that won the Santosh Trophy earlier this year. I have been tracking Macarton since his time with the Indian Arrows. Both players are tall and technically gifted. Mukul had a good outing at the U-17 AFC Asian Cup just over a month ago. All of them have the potential to make the first team in the near future," said Moosa in a media release.

According to NorthEast United FC, the trio’s key reasonings behind joining the Highlanders is due to the club’s desire to give opportunities to young footballers as well as their eagerness to play in the Indian Super League.

“Our vision at NorthEast United FC is centred around nurturing and developing talents, and these young players perfectly embody that philosophy. Our approach involves creating a pool of talented Indian players, which includes the first team and reserve team working together in synergy. As we continue to build a strong foundation for the club, we are thrilled to welcome Shajan Franklin, Macarton Louis Nickson, and Mukul Panwar to our squad," said NorthEast United FC CEO Mandar Tamhane.