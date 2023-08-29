NorthEast United vs East Bengal Live Football Streaming For Durand Cup 2023 Semi-final: How to Watch NorthEast United vs East Bengal Coverage on TV And Online

Emami East Bengal are only a few steps away from taking home their first trophy of the season. Since Carlos Cuadrat has taken over the coaching responsibility, the Red and Gold brigade has been showing off their A-game across every competition. East Bengal will eye to continue the sublime form when they take on NorthEast United in the semi-final of the Durand Cup. A victory in favour of the Kolkata giants will book them a ticket to the final of this century-old tournament after a prolonged period of 19 years. They still remain the most successful team in the history of the Durand Cup, alongside their Derby rivals Muhan Bagan. Both clubs have won the title as many as 16 times.

The semi-final match between NorthEast United and East Bengal will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata on August 29. East Bengal advanced to the quarter-final after finishing at the top of Group A. They were unbeaten during the group stage, drawing just one of the three fixtures. In the first knock-out game, East Bengal edged past Gokulam Kerala, registering a 2-1 victory in front of the home crowd. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are coming off a 1-0 win over Indian Army in the quarter-final. The Highlanders will hope to continue the winning momentum against East Bengal and secure a spot in their first-ever title clash in history.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Durand Cup 2023 Semi-final match between East Bengal and NorthEast United; here is all you need to know:

NorthEast United vs. East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Lalchungnunga, Jordan Elsey, Souvik Chakrabarti, Harmanjot Khabra, Saul Crespo, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Borja Herrera, Nandhakumar Sekar, Javier Siverio

NorthEast United Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirshad Michu, Tondonba Singh, Michel Zabaco, Gaurav Bora, Hira Mondal, Pragyan Gogoi, Romain Philippoteux, Redeem Tlang, Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, and Ibson Melo