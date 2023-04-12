CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsCSK vs RRIPL Live ScoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Football » 'Not Used to Competition for Places': Oliver Kahn Opens up About Sadio Mane’s Disappointing Form
2-MIN READ

'Not Used to Competition for Places': Oliver Kahn Opens up About Sadio Mane’s Disappointing Form

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 16:34 IST

Munich, Germany

Oliver Kahn (Twitter)

Oliver Kahn (Twitter)

Bayern’s CEO, Kahn, expressed that the internal competition for places in the squad has perhaps affected Mane’s performance in Bavaria. However, the legendary goalkeeper appeared to be hopeful about Mane making an explosive comeback once he gets adjusted to Bayern’s cut-throat environment

German legend Oliver Kahn has opened up about Sadio Mane’s below-par form in Bayern Munich colours. Speaking to Sky Germany, Kahn, who serves as Bayern’s chief executive officer, underlined the internal competition for places in the squad, which has perhaps affected Mane’s performance.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Although, the legendary goalkeeper appeared to be hopeful about Mane making an explosive comeback when he gets adjusted to Bayern’s cut-throat environment.

“Mane is a player who needs a lot of encouragement. He is not used to this type of competition for places we have here in Bayern. It was not like that in Liverpool,” Kahn said, as quoted by the Athletic.

Sadio Mane parted ways with Liverpool last summer, shifting his base to Germany. The Senegal International enjoyed tremendous form with the Premier League powerhouse, making a deadly attacking trio with Roberto Firmino and Mohammad Salah. He also played a crucial role in the Reds’ Champions League triumph in 2019 and the league title in the subsequent year.

RELATED NEWS

Coming to the Allianz Arena, Mane pulled off a roaring start to his new career, scoring a goal in Bayern Munich’s dominating 5-3 win over RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup final. Mane then netted six goals for the Bundesliga giants before picking up an unfortunate injury ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. He failed to represent Senegal in the marquee tournament owing to the inflammation of the fibula head on his right leg.

Mane returned to the football pitch in late February but is still quite far from his devastating best. He has not netted a single goal since October last year. Former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann preferred Mane to play along the left wing in a flexible 4-4-2 formation. But the position was not usual for the 31-year-old forward, who was accustomed to a different role at Liverpool, operating from the deep.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Newly appointed manager Thomas Tuchel, who has replaced Nugelsmann, positioned Mane behind a lone striker in Bayern’s 1-0 away win over Freiburg in a Bundesliga fixture. The plan clicked well with Mane registering the highest number of intensive sprints among his teammates.

He was ignored in the starting lineup in Bayern’s first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City on Wednesday. Mane was subbed in the 69th minute, replacing Jamal Musiala but could not make any impression with the German club suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Tags:
  1. bayern munich
  2. bundesliga
  3. oliver kahn
  4. sadio mane
first published:April 12, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 16:34 IST