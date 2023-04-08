Odisha FC vs East Bengal Live Football Streaming For Super Cup 2023: How to Watch Odisha FC vs East Bengal Coverage on TV And Online

Odisha FC are gearing up to begin their campaign in the eagerly awaited Super Cup 2023 with a match against East Bengal. The Group B fixture is slated to be hosted on April 9 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala. Odisha are coming off a memorable outing in the Indian Super League (ISL). They managed to notch up the first-ever playoffs qualification this season, finishing sixth in the league table but they failed to secure a place in the semi-finals. In the knockout battle, the Kalinga Warriors endured a 2-0 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan, who went on to become the champions.

East Bengal, on the other hand, had a lacklustre campaign in the ISL 2022-23. The Red and Gold brigade managed to win just 6 out of their 20 league games this season. They finished in ninth place in the standings with 20 points. The Super Cup marks the final assignment for Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the Kolkata giants. He will be replaced by former ISL champion Sergio Lobera after the tournament. Constantine will look to get the best out of the Super Cup and conclude his spell with East Bengal on a positive note.

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal; here is all you need to know:

What date Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal will be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal will take place on April 9, Sunday.

Where will the Super Cup 2023 match Odisha FC vs East Bengal be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal will be played at Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala.

What time will the Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal begin?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Odisha FC and East Bengal will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Odisha FC vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 match?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 match?

Odisha FC vs East Bengal match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Odisha FC vs East Bengal Possible Starting XI:

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amarinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar

East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ivan Gonzalez, Pritam Kumar Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Sumeet Passi, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Cleiton Silva, Jake Jervis, Semboi Haokip

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here