'Paris Saint-Germain Existed Before Kylian Mbappe and Will Exist After Him': Former PSG Director

Former Paris St Germain director Leonardo has given a strong warning to his former club with regard to the Kylian Mbappe situation.

Kylian Mbappe is amid a contract standoff between the player and the French Ligue 1 champions PSG. Relations between the two soured last month after the French star said he would not renew his contract, which expires at the end of next season, meaning he can leave for free in June 2024. If Mbappe decides to run down his contract at PSG, the French club would be unable to recoup any of the 180 million euros ($197 million) they spent to sign him.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi though has come out to publicly to state that the club will not let him go for free.

Mbappe, who has finished as top scorer in the last five Ligue 1 seasons, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappe to go, no matter what," the Brazilian told L’Equipe.

“Paris Saint-Germain existed before Kylian Mbappe and it will exist after him. He’s been in Paris for six years and, over those six seasons, five different clubs have won the Champions League (Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022, Liverpool in 2019, Bayern Munich in 2020, Chelsea in 2021 and Manchester City in 2023), none of which had Mbappe in their ranks.

“That means it’s entirely possible to win this competition without him," he added.

PSG have won nine of the last 11 Ligue 1 titles but Mbappe’s frustration lies with their performances in the UEFA Champions League — a trophy the Parisian club have never won despite all their investment in the squad. In fact, PSG went out in the last 16 this year when they were beaten by Bayern Munich, failing to score in both legs. Mbappe was injured in the first leg and said they were “helpless" in the second.

Kylian Mbappe recently said that playing for PSG doesn’t help much.

“I think that playing for PSG doesn’t help much because it’s a divisive team, a divisive club," he said in an interview with France Football magazine. He did not elaborate.

