Paris Saint-Germain Sign Free Agent Marco Asensio on 3-year Deal

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced the signing of Marco Asensio with the Spanish forward joining the Parisian club on a three-year deal through to June 2026.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this great club,” Marco Asensio said after joining PSG.

“I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates and working with them to achieve some great goals," he added.

After coming through the RCD Mallorca youth academy, Marco Asensio made his first-team debut with his hometown club during the 2013/14 season.

After joining Real Madrid in summer 2015, he was immediately loaned out to RCD Espanyol where he scored four times in 37 appearances, including a brace and an assist on his debut for the Catalan club.

Marco Asensio then returned to Madrid where, over seven seasons, he won three La Liga titles (2017, 2020, 2022), 2 Spanish Super Cups (2017 & 2020), 3 Champions Leagues (2017, 2018, 2022), 4 Club World Cups (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022), 3 UEFA Super Cups (2016, 2017 and 2022) and a Copa del Rey (2023).

The Spaniard, who broke out under Zinedine Zidane in the 2016-17 season and scored in Real’s 4-1 win against Juventus in that season’s Champions League final, had gradually fallen out of favour at the LaLiga club over the last few years.

The left-footer was called up by Spain for the first time in May 2016, and was part of Julen Lopetegui’s 2018 World Cup squad. Four years later, Marco Asensio featured in his second World Cup, scoring once.

(With inputs from Agencies)