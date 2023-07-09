CHANGE LANGUAGE
Paris Saint-Germain Sign Lucas Hernandez From Bayern Munich
Paris Saint-Germain Sign Lucas Hernandez From Bayern Munich

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 18:54 IST

Paris, France

Lucas Hernández (Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lucas Hernández (Twitter/@PSG_English)

Lucas Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020

Paris Saint-Germain said Sunday it has signed France defender Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich on a five-year contract after a long spell on the sidelines with injury.

Hernández hasn’t played a competitive game since injuring his knee while playing for France against Australia at the World Cup in November.

“I’m really excited! I’ve been waiting to join PSG for a long time, and it’s finally happened. It’s a very special day for me and I’m very happy to be here,” Hernández said in a statement from PSG.

Hernández won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern and the Champions League in 2020, though he was an unused substitute when Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the final.

“We would like to thank Lucas Hernández for four very successful years together. He always gave everything, we were always impressed by his fighting spirit and his passion. FC Bayern wishes him all the best for the future,” said Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
first published:July 09, 2023, 18:54 IST
last updated:July 09, 2023, 18:54 IST