Paris Saint-Germain vs Lens Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Matches in India

Paris Saint-Germain will host Lens in an intriguing Ligue 1 encounter on April 16. The top-of-the-table Ligue 1 showdown will be a thrilling affair as both teams are in fine form. PSG is almost an invincible side at Parc des Princes.

PSG had recorded a fine win against Nice in their last Ligue 1 fixture, courtesy goals from Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. PSG will certainly miss the services of Neymar, Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches. However, they still have a formidable squad and will be the favourites against Lens.

Les Parisiens hold a six-point lead over Lens. But with eight games still left, nothing can be ruled out. Lens are on a four-match winning streak and will pose a huge challenge before PSG. Lens had registered a 3-1 triumph over PSG at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis earlier this season and will fancy their chances on Sunday.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens, here is all you need to know:

When will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will be played on April 16, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will begin at 12:30 am IST on April 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens?

The Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lens will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV app.

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Lens Predicted Starting Line-up: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda

