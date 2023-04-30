Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Live Football Streaming For League 1 2022-23: How to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Coverage on TV And Online

Buoyed by three back-to-back victories, Paris Saint Germain will look to increase the winning streak in the upcoming League 1 clash against Lorient. The Paris-based club will aim for a full three points in the home fixture in a bid to get one step closer to the title. The match between PSG and Lorient will be held at the Parc des Princes on April 30. The on-field actions will kick off at 8:35 PM IST.

PSG edged past Angers in the last league appearance, registering a 2-1 win. Kylian Mbappe excelled on the occasion as the Frenchman netted a brace in the away victory. Meanwhile, Lorient will head to the PSG game on the back of a close 1-0 defeat against Toulouse. They have endured three defeats in the last five league appearances and are currently eleventh in the standings with 45 points in 32 games.

Ahead of Sunday’s League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lorient; here is all you need to know:

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient League 1 2022-23 match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient League 1 2022-23 match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient match will be streamed live on the Voot app and website in India.

Paris Saint Germain vs Lorient Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma, Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos, Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes, Mbappe, Messi

Lorient Predicted Starting Line-up: Mvogo, Le Goff, Meite, Talbi, Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa, Le Fee, Faivre, Kone

