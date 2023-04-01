Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon Live Football Streaming For League 1 2022-23: How to Watch Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon Coverage on TV And Online

With the international break coming to an end, Paris Saint Germain is set to host Lyon for their next League 1 assignment. The match, which is anticipated to be an enthralling battle, is slated to take place on April 3 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Even after suffering a disappointing elimination from the UEFA Champions League, PSG is looking positive to clinch their 10th League 1 title this season. At present, Christophe Galtier’s boys are comfortably occupying the top place of the league table with 66 points in 28 games. They are 6 points clear of Marseille, playing one match less than the second-placed side.

Lyon, on the other hand, have not tasted success in their previous three League 1 appearances, all of which ended in a draw. With 41 points in 28 matches, they are currently reeling at the tenth spot in the standings. In the first-leg fixture between PSG and Lyon, the Parisian unit travelled to the opponent’s base and returned with three points. Lionel Messi gave the visiting unit an early lead with a spectacular finish in the 5th minute, which eventually went on to decide the fate of the match.

Ahead of Monday’s League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon; here is all you need to know:

What date League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon will be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon will take place on April 3, Monday.

Where will the League 1 2022-23 match Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon be played?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris.

What time will the League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon begin?

The League 1 2022-23 match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon League 1 2022-23 match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon League 1 2022-23 match?

Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon match will be streamed live on the Voot app and the Jio TV app in India.

Paris Saint Germain vs Lyon Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Pereira, Bernat, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Ruiz, Mendes, Messi, Mbappe

Lyon Predicted Starting Line-up: Lopes, Kumbedi, Lovren, Lukeba, Tagliafico, Lepenant, Tolisso, Caqueret, Barcola, Lacazette, Cherki

