News18
»
Sports
»
Football
»
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
FIFA U17 World Cup 2017
Home
Live Match
Results
Schedule
Points Table
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Result
28 Oct, 2017 |
Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG
5 - 2
ESP
match centre
England beat Spain 5 - 2
See All
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+8
Uorfi Javed, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About, See Pics
+6
Kim Kardashian Raises Temperature With Latest Swim Campaign; Check Out Diva's Hot and Sexy Photos!
Results
Fixtures
16 - 20 Jun, 2023 |
The Ashes
ENG
vs
AUS
393/8
78.0 overs
386/10
116.1 overs
Australia beat England by 2 wickets
Full Scorecard
14 - 17 Jun, 2023 |
Afghanistan in Bangladesh
BAN
vs
AFG
382/10
86.0 overs
146/10
39.0 overs
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 546 runs
Full Scorecard
01 - 03 Jun, 2023 |
Ireland in England
IRE
vs
ENG
172/10
56.2 overs
524/4
82.4 overs
England beat Ireland by 10 wickets
Full Scorecard
07 - 11 Jun, 2023 |
ICC World Test Championship Final
AUS
vs
IND
469/10
121.3 overs
296/10
69.4 overs
Australia beat India by 209 runs
Full Scorecard
29 Apr, 2023 |
Indian Premier League
SRH
vs
DD
197/6
20.0 overs
/
overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 9 runs
Full Scorecard
03 Jan, 2024 |
Pakistan in Australia
AUS
vs
PAK
17 Jan, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
25 Jan, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
02 Feb, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
04 Feb, 2024 |
West Indies in Australia
AUS
vs
WI
Live TV
Loading