'You Know Where he Wants to Go': Pep Guardiola Gives His Take on Kylian Mbappe Transfer Saga

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given his take on the much-talked-about future of French star Kylian Mbappe at PSG after the 24-year-old declined to sign a contract extension with the Parisian club.

Mbappe’s current contract with PSG runs till the end of the 2023-2024 season, after which he will be able to leave the French capital city club on a free transfer. And PSG might be forced to sell him in the summer if they intend to make some profit off the move.

Guardiola, however, speaking at the Legends Trophy tournament in Emporda, a golf tournament in Catalunya, opined that the 2018 World Cup winner wouldn’t be in the ranks of Manchester City despite rumours of a switch for the Frenchman to the English side, who claimed the treble.

“You know where he wants to go," Guardiola said referring to the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As things stand, Mbappe is set to play for PSG in the upcoming season, after which he will be free to choose his next destination as a plethora of clubs are sure to come calling for the Parisian crown jewel.

Another big topic of discussion this transfer window is the future of treble-winning Manchester City player Ilkay Gundogan, who is coveted by Spanish giants Barcelona.

Guardiola, the former Barcelona head coach, expressed his awareness to the interest shown in the German midfielder by the Catalan club and said that Manchester City are determined to hold on to the player who has been instrumental in their success in recent years.

“I know that Barcelona are interested — and City are too," Guardiola said.

“I hope he stays with us. If he goes to Barca it would be an extraordinary signing. We’re fighting for him to stay," he added.

Guardiola also mentioned that if the Germany midfielder were to opt for a move to Barca, he would wish him well well on his future at the club 52-year-old Catalan so dearly loves.

“I know that Barca want him, that Xavi has called him many times. If he signs for Barca, I’ll tell him that he will have a great time there," the treble-winning manager said.