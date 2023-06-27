Picture Of Arsenal Summer Target Kai Havertz In Gunners Jersey Leaked On Social Media

A photo of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in Arsenal jersey has surfaced on social media and the latest update only strengthens the claims of the German international’s summer signing for the Gunners.

The German international has reportedly completed his initial medical tests with Arsenal. According to media reports, Arsenal tend to make the announcement soon.

Havertz will reportedly be signing a five-year deal with Arsenal for 60 million pounds and 5 million pounds in add-ons. The 24-year-old will be seen donning a number 29 shirt, which he had worn in his previous clubs- Chelsea and Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Chelsea signed Havertz from Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2020 for 75 million pounds. His popularity skyrocketed when he scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

In recent times, Havertz has been inconsistent and struggled in his role in the starting XI. Sven Mislintat, the German football scout, had spotted the talent when he was just 18 years old.

Arsenal scouts kept a close watch on Havertz, who was then in Bayer Leverkusen.

Ex-Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger had been in search of an attacking midfielder and Havertz fit the bill perfectly. Havertz was the talk of the town before his debut in the Premier League with Chelsea and experts had seen similarities between him and former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

After the departure of Wenger, the Gunners saw a lot of changes regarding their interest in Havertz, but it never really faded away.

Chelsea has been splurging in the transfer market with the backing of their new owner Todd Boehly who completed the takeover of the club last May. The London-based club have spent over 600 million pounds in transfers and is finding itself looking at its balances now.

Havertz and other players leaving the club are also seen as Chelsea’s financial rebalancing act. Mateo Kovacic is reportedly on the verge of finalising his contract with Manchester City. N’Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly have already moved out of Chelsea. It is rumoured that Edouard Mendy will also be leaving The Blues this summer. Chelsea had finished their last Premier League campaign at the 12th spot with just 44 points to their name.