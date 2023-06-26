Football Transfer Live Updates: Man United Approach Rabiot, Barcelona Want Palhinha

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 09:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Manchester United have reportedly contacted the agent of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot whose contract with Italian giants Juventus expires this week and thus will be available for a free transfer. Rabiot was also in touch with Man United last season but a deal couldn’t be reached back then.
“I have always said that I would like to play in England in my career. Will it be at the end of my contract? I don’t know, but I have this goal,” Rabiot had said last December.
Manchester City are reportedly open to offering their star midfielder Bernardo Silva a new deal following interest from FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and
Kalidou Kouibaly has completed his transfer to Saudi club Al Hilal. The Senegalese struggled at Chelsea after joining from Napoli last year. The transfer cost Al Hilal a little more than €20m.
After their first bid of £30m for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber was rejected by the Dutch club, Arsenal are preparing an improved offer. Ajax though are said to be demanding £50m. As per another report, Timber has already sealed a verbal agreement – a five-year contract with Arsenal.
Relegated to the Championship, Leeds United are hoping to sign Amad from Manchester United as they eye a return to Premier League. Amad spent last season on loan at Sunderland scoring 14 goals for them. The 21-year-old winger joined Man United in January 2021.
Chelsea are expected to contact Napoli next week to enquire about striker Victor Osimhen. The Italian club could demand around £130m for Osimhen. The Nigerial striker could leave Italy this summer with Liverpool and Manchester United also reported to have shown an interest.
With Sergio Busquets exiting, FC Barcelona are now in the market for his replacement. They are reportedly eyeing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhina who current contract is valid till 2027. As per Daily Mail, Fulham are asking £90 million for him.