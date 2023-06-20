Portugal vs Iceland Live Football Streaming For Euro 2024 Qualifiers: How to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal vs Iceland on TV, Online

Portugal vs Iceland Live Football Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal currently stand as the table toppers of Group J with three straight victories in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. They face Iceland next who have not been in great form recently, winning only one out of their last three qualifiers.

Laugardalsvollur Stadium shall host the contest on June 21 with the kick-off at 12:15 AM IST. With 13 goals scored in their last three games, Portugal look almost unstoppable in their quest for Euro 2024 qualification.

In their last game, Portugal swept past Bosnia and Herzegovina managing a comfortable 3-0 victory over them. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the 44th minute of the game. However, it was Bruno Fernandes who stole the show scoring an impressive brace in the match-up.

Iceland had a shaky start to their campaign, losing their opening match 3-0 to Bosnia and Herzegovina. In the following game, they thrashed Lichtenstein 7-0 showing us just what they are capable of.

However, the victory was short-lived as they lost 2-1 to Slovakia in their third game.

Having scored four goals in his last three games, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for Portugal in tomorrow’s match-up. After a disappointing World Cup campaign, Cristiano would be eyeing to attain European glory before he retires from international football.

Portugal would be heading into tomorrow’s game hoping to continue their run of brilliant form while Iceland will be seeking a victory to stand a fighting chance for Euro 2024 qualification. Another loss for Iceland can seriously jeopardise their chances of making it to the tournament.

Ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland; here is all you need to know:

What date Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland will be played?

The Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland will be played on June 21, Wednesday.

Where will the Euro 2024 Qualification match Portugal vs Iceland be played?

The Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland will be played at the Laugardalsvollur Stadium in Iceland.

What time will the Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland begin?

The Euro 2024 Qualification match between Portugal and Iceland will start at 12:15 AM IST on June 21, Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 Qualification match?

Portugal vs Iceland match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Portugal vs Iceland Euro 2024 Qualification match live streaming?

Portugal vs Iceland match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Portugal and Iceland For the Euro 2024 Qualification?

Portugal Full Squad: Rui Patricio (gk), Jose Sa (gk), Celton Biai (gk), Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Diogo Leite, Nuno Mendes, Joao Cancelo, Joao Palhina, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, Vitinha, Otavio, Joao Mario, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Diogo Jota

Iceland Full Squad: Runar Runarsson (gk), Patrick Gunnarson (gk), Elias Rafn Olafsson, Aron Gunnarson (c), Alfons Sampsted, Davio Kristjan Olafsson, Valgeir Lunddal Fridriksson, Victor Palsson, Sverrir Ingason, Daniel Leo Gretarsson, Hordur Magnusson, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Birkir Bjarnason, Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson, Arnor Sigurdsson, Albert Gudmundsson, Mikael Anderson, Johan Gudmundsson, Alfred Finnobogasson, Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Andri Gudjohnsen.

Iceland Predicted XI: Runarsson; Sampsted, Palsson, Ingason, Magnusson; J. Gudmundsson, Fridriksson, Willumsson; A. Gudmundsson, Finnbogason, Thorsteinsson

Portugal Predicted XI: Costa; Pereira, Dias, A. Silva; Cancelo, Neves, Fernandes, Guerreiro; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Felix