Premier League: James Ward-Prowse Stars as West Ham Sink Chelsea, Aston Villa Hit Four Past Everton

West Ham beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday despite playing with 10 men for nearly half an hour as James Ward-Prowse starred with two assists on his first appearance for the Hammers.

Ward-Prowse set up the first two West Ham goals to upstage Moises Caicedo, who gave away a clumsy penalty for the third goal in injury time after coming on as a second-half substitute for his first Chelsea appearance since his record-breaking move from Brighton.

Ward-Prowse, who joined from relegated Southampton this week, delivered a perfect corner that was headed in by Nayef Aguerd to give West Ham the lead in the seventh minute.

Carney Chukwuemeka equalized for Chelsea in the 28th before Enzo Fernandez missed a penalty for the Blues just before the halftime break.

West Ham retook the lead when Ward-Prowse played a ball over the top for Michail Antonio to run onto and the striker beat Robert Sanchez with a shot from the edge of the area in the 53rd.

Aguerd then earned a second booking for a badly mistimed challenge in the 67th, but Chelsea was unable to take advantage as its lack of attacking options again made itself evident.

Instead, Caicedo tripped Emerson in the area to give away a penalty that Lucas Paqueta calmly converted in the fifth minute of injury time.

Both teams had opened the season with draws last weekend, though Chelsea had looked impressive in a 1-1 stalemate against Liverpool at home.

Since that game, Chelsea completed the signings of both Caicedo and fellow midfielder Romeo Lavia in the hopes of becoming more defensively solid, but the latter was not even on the bench. And for Caicedo, it was a debut to forget.

Aston Villa Drub Everton

Aston Villa claimed their first three points of the Premier League season as John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran scored to secure an emphatic 4-0 home win over Everton on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side, hammered 5-1 at Newcastle United on the opening weekend, opened the scoring through McGinn, who turned in Bailey’s cutback in the 18th minute to put the hosts ahead at Villa Park.

Six minutes later, Villa doubled their lead through Luiz’s cool penalty, after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fouled forward Ollie Watkins in the area.

Everton defender Michael Keane was to blame for Villa’s third as his miscued clearance fell to Bailey who hammered home a fierce strike to spark an early exodus of unhappy away fans.

Substitute Duran completed the rout in the 75th minute, calmly slotting past Pickford after being allowed to run through on goal following a defensive mix-up between Ashley Young and Keane.