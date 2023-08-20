Premier League 2023/24: Tottenham Hotspur Steamroll Manchester United 2-0 To Register Their First Win Of The Season

There is to be no angst for Ange Postecoglou today, as he registered his first Premier League win in a fixture where Tottenham Hotspur outworked a weary and perplexed Manchester United to win 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today.

Many questions were raised after the Red Devils scrappy win against Wolves last week, and while United’s lineup may have been the same, the way they approached today was anything but.

Erik ten Hag’s men started off the game by piling the pressure on Spurs’ players and set the tone for the majority of the first half.

Spurs though, bolstered by a boisterous Pedro Porro, remained calm and continued to hit United on the counter to regain control of the game in pivotal moments.

Ten Hag’s decision to allow his players to move in a moderately free-flowing form not only generated much-needed space and time on the ball for their talisman playmaker but also brought the best out of their creative attackers, who hit the opposition with cheeky taps, stepovers and a delightful rabona cross from Bruno Fernandes.

United’s brilliant attacking in the first half was hugely attributed to skipper Bruno Fernandes who seemed to have found his creative rhythm yet again.

But, the Portuguese would then go on to miss an open header from point-blank range in the 36th minute, as Shaw put the ball inside the final third with a composed chip.

Despite the continuous flurry of attacks from United, Tottenham flipped a switch in the last ten minutes of the half, when a sumptuous curler from Pedro Porro bounced off the crossbar and a follow-up resulted in United defender Luke Shaw almost scoring into his own goal off a deflection.

And that was not all, as Ange Postecoglou’s side came out guns blazing in the second half to counter-press United out the gate.

The sudden shift of momentum threw United for a loop as they were scrambling in their final third, throwing themselves at every attempt to salvage the game.

A huge factor behind Spurs’ sudden creative movement was the inclusion and utilization of James Maddison, who finally was involved more in the attack after the first half.

But, Spurs’ composure proved to be too much for United and in the 49th minute, Pape Matar Sarr thumped in a deflection from Martinez to score his first goal for Spurs and to take the lead.

United’s skipper though was not about to let them off that easy and Fernandes’ continued persistence helped United create chances on goal.

Brazilian Casemiro almost drew the game level with a thumping header only to be denied by a flying save from Vicario.

United’s attack looked lost, especially young Argentine winger Garnacho, who struggled to create or capitalize throughout the game. Erik ten Hag recognized the same as he initiated a triple substitution to bring in some fresh legs.

But, it seemed to make no difference as an imposing Ismaila Sarr and Pedro Porro commanded the midfield and snuffed out United’s chances.

The fatigue took a massive toll on United and it became even more apparent as Spurs dominated possession in the second half as they kept trying to lure in a weary United side to press up higher.

And this was never more apparent than in the 83rd minute when a lackadaisical demeanour allowed Spurs to play easy passes that led to substitute Ben Davies slithering in yet another goal to take the game away from Manchester United.

Thankfully for United, the added time of nine minutes did not add any more misery to their day, as the Red Devils struggled to break through till the very end.

It will be a night of ease and celebration for Spurs, who were dominant throughout the second half, but one back to the drawing board for Erik ten Hag who is yet to figure out how to unlock the best out of his side this season.