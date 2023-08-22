CHANGE LANGUAGE
Premier League: Chelsea Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka Undergoes Surgery

August 22, 2023

Carney Chukwuemeka sustained an injury to his left knee during Chelsea's Premier League game against West Ham United.

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery after sustaining a knee injury during Sunday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United, the west London club said on Tuesday.

Chukwuemeka scored the equaliser before being forced off during half-time at the London Stadium, where Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

“Carney underwent surgery and will now begin his recovery," Chelsea said in a statement.

“The 19-year-old will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation at Cobham (Chelsea’s training ground)."

Chelsea signed the England youth international from Aston Villa on a six-year contract earlier this month.

“From Joy to Pain within minutes… My first goal for Chelsea. A moment I’ve prayed so hard for and dreamt of since I was a kid…," Chukwuemeka said on Instagram.

“Minor setback but I will be back stronger than ever. Thank you Chelsea fans for your love and support. See you soon."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
