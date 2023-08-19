Premier League: Liverpool Beat Bournemouth 3-1, Brighton Decimate Wolves, Brentford Rout Fulham

Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League on Saturday for its first win of the season.

Bournemouth stunned the host by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute after Liverpool turned the ball over cheaply deep inside its own half. But Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th and Liverpool was awarded a penalty when Joe Rothwell made light contact with Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the area, and the midfielder fell theatrically to the ground.

Mohamed Salah’s spot kick was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, but the Egypt striker slotted in the rebound to put Liverpool ahead.

Alexis Mac Allister was then shown a straight red card in the 58th for kicking Ryan Christie’s leg after a mistimed challenge for the ball, giving Bournemouth hopes of a comeback.

But going a man down seemed to only galvanize Liverpool, and Diogo Jota was on hand to turn in the rebound after Szoboszlai’s deflected shot was palmed away by Neto in the 62nd.

After opening the season with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend, Liverpool has four points from its opening two games, while Bournemouth has one point.

Salah’s goal put him past Steven Gerrard into fifth place among Liverpool’s all-time leading scorers, with 187.

ALSO READ| World Athletics Championships LIVE Updates, Day 1: Storm Delays Proceedings, Avinash Sable Finishes 7th in 3000m Steeplechase First Heat

Brighton Rout Wolves 4-1

Solly March scored two goals in a four-minute span of the second half to help Brighton rout Wolverhampton 4-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The English winger, who had a career-high seven league goals last year, scored his second and third of this campaign shortly after halftime at Molineux Stadium. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupiñan netted for the visitors before the break.

March twice beat defenders to touch home low crosses from 19-year-old summer signing Julio Enciso.

Mitoma’s goal in the 15th minute was a brilliant solo effort. The Japan midfielder cut inside and beat three Wolves defenders before lofting the ball beyond goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Hwang Hee-Chan got the home team on the board in the 61st with a header from a corner.

That’s back-to-back routs for manager Roberto De Zerbi’s team, which beat promoted Luton 4-1 in the season opener.

Brighton, which sold promising midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea last week, is also playing in the Europa League after a sixth-place finish — its highest-ever final position in English soccer’s top flight — last season.

Wolves lost to Manchester United 1-0 last week.

ALSO READ| Transfer News LIVE, August 19: Benjamin Pavard to Stay at Inter Milan, Liverpool Sign Wataru Endo

Brentford beat Fulham 3-0

Bryan Mbeumo scored twice as Brentford beat 10-man Fulham 3-0 away in a west London derby in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Yoane Wissa also played a key role, putting Brentford ahead shortly before the halftime break after a defensive mistake by Fulham and then earning a penalty that also saw Tim Ream sent off for a second booking.

Mbeumo converted from the spot for the second week in a row after his composed effort rooted goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the spot as the ball went in via the left post.

Fulham searched for a way back during nine minutes of added time through cameos from Willian and new signing Adama Traore but instead, it was Brentford that padded the scoreline as Kristoffer Ajer’s well-timed cross found Mbeumo for another goal.

It was Brentford’s first win of the season after opening with a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham last weekend when Fulham won at Everton.