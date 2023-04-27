Premier League: Nottingham Forest Climb Out of Relegation Zone with Brighton Win

Brazilian forward Danilo scored his first goal for Nottingham Forest to help seal a 3-1 Premier League victory over Europe-chasing Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, a win that moves his side out of the relegation zone.

Brennan Johnson missed an early penalty for Forest at the City Ground and Brighton deservedly led when 18-year-old Argentine Facundo Buonanotte also netted for the first time in the Premier League.

But Forest forced Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross to put the ball into his own net seconds before halftime, and Danilo capitalised from more sloppy play to put the home side in front in the second period.

Morgan Gibbs-White added a late third from another spot-kick as Forest climbed to 17th with 30 points from 33 games, one clear of the drop-zone, while Brighton remain in eighth position on 49 points from 30 matches.

The victory ends an 11-game winless streak for the hosts, who had to weather a storm from their visitors in the first half, but profited from three Brighton errors to snatch the win.

There was perhaps a hangover for the south coast club from their penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final as they lacked their usual precision and wasted numerous opportunities to score in a below-par performance.

