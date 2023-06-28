CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Football » Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sign Italian Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sign Italian Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 03:54 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Vicario becomes Tottenham's second signing of the transfer window after Dejan Kulusevski's loan deal.

Vicario is expected to challenge Spurs' captain Hugo Lloris, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, to be Ange Postecoglou's number one

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli for a reported fee of £16 million ($20 million).

Vicario, 26, is expected to challenge Spurs’ captain Hugo Lloris, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, to be Ange Postecoglou’s number one.

In a statement, the club said that the Italy international has signed a contract with the Club that will run until 2028 and will wear the number 13 shirt.

He has impressed in the past two seasons at Empoli after spells at Udinese, Cagliari, Perugia and Venezia.

Vicario becomes Tottenham’s second signing of the transfer window.

Dejan Kulusevski was the first one to turn his loan deal into a permanent move from Juventus.

Vicario is regarded as a “commanding goalkeeper" with the ability to play out from the back.

He moved to Venezia in August 2015, making 89 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side.

The Italian player kept 28 clean sheets and, in 2016/17, helped the club earn promotion to Serie B, while also claiming the Coppa Italia Lega Pro.

