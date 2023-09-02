CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kushi First ReviewINDIA Alliance MeetJawanNeeraj ChopraIndia vs Pakistan
Home » Football » Premier League: West Ham Top Table With 2-1 Win Over Luton Town
1-MIN READ

Premier League: West Ham Top Table With 2-1 Win Over Luton Town

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Associated Press

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 08:06 IST

United Kingdom (UK)

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, right heads the ball to score the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town against West Ham United, in Luton, England, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, right heads the ball to score the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town against West Ham United, in Luton, England, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma netted for the Hammers against a Luton side, who struck through Mads Juel Anderson, cut the arrears in half in second half stoppage time.

West Ham claimed its third straight win and ensured at least one night atop the English Premier League by beating Luton 2-1 thanks to headers by Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma on Friday.

Kenilworth Road was hosting a top-flight match for the first time since 1991-92 — the season before the Premier League was founded — but Luton couldn’t mark the occasion by earning its first points since promotion.

Bowen gave West Ham the lead in the 37th minute, meeting Lucas Paqueta’s perfectly judged cross with a header that went straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and bounced into the net.

Having also netted at Bournemouth and Brighton this season, the England forward became the first West Ham player since 1930-31 to score in three straight top-flight away games.

Luton, which lost its opening two league games, toiled without offering much threat up front and fell further behind in the 85th when Zouma got himself free at a corner to power in a header from James Ward-Prowse’s cross.

ALSO READ| US Open: American Coco Gauff Beats Elise Mertens, Frances Tiafoe Downs Adrian Mannarino

Luton grabbed a consolation through center-back Mads Andersen in the second minute of stoppage time.

West Ham has 10 points from its four matches and is a point ahead of Manchester City, which plays its game in hand at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Luton has played only three games because its home meeting with Burnley scheduled for round two was postponed owing to Kenilworth Road not being ready to host the match.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
Tags:
  1. Jarrod Bowen
  2. kurt zouma
  3. Luton Town
  4. PL
  5. Premier League
  6. West Ham
first published:September 02, 2023, 07:55 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 08:06 IST