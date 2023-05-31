PSG Defender Achraf Hakimi Plans To Return To Real Madrid This Summer, According to Report

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is believed to be bracing himself for a return to Real Madrid this summer. According to reports, Hakimi is currently not happy with the situation at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Moroccan international is willing to reunite with his former teammates at Real Madrid.

Hakimi played a key role for PSG in recent times but the French giants are reportedly planning a major overhaul of their squad this summer. French outlet L’Equipe reported earlier this month that Hakimi is pretty much open to a return to Los Blancos. PSG may not be too keen to let go Hakimi but the report suggests that Les Parisiens could be tempted to release their defender if Real Madrid comes up with a significant offer.

ALSO READ| ISL Transfer News: Ahmed Jahouh Joins Odisha FC, Will Play Under Sergio Lobera Again

Lack of adequate game time at Real Madrid had apparently bothered Achraf Hakimi and as a result, the right-back joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2018. In 2020, Hakimi had a chance to make a comeback to Real Madrid but he rejected a contract extension on his return to the Spanish giants. Hakimi, eventually, completed his move to Inter Milan that year. Despite spending just a year at the San Siro-based side, Hakimi moved to PSG.

Achraf Hakimi has so far represented PSG 79 times and the 24-year-old registered his name on the scoresheet on nine occasions. In international football, Hakimi has played 52 matches for Morocco. He has netted eight international goals so far. Hakimi may be looking to script his return to Spain but the recent animosity between Real Madrid and PSG in the transfer market could halt the Moroccan’s move.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be eager to find a new right-back in the summer transfer window. Dani Carvajal’s performance has not been quite impressive in recent times and the Santiago Bernabeu-based side will have to find the Spanish defender’s backup as soon as possible. Bringing back an old face could very much work in favour of the Madrid giants.

ALSO READ| Leeds United Owner Secures Deal to Take Over Troubled Sampdoria

top videos

Having endured a poor campaign in the Champions League and La Liga, Real Madrid will be determined to make some crucial signings in the transfer market. English midfielder Jude Bellingham is currently on top of Real Madrid’s list of priority signings. The Borussia Dortmund player has reportedly been given the green signal by the German club to join Los Blancos this summer.