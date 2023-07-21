PSG Keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Wife Attacked and Robbed at Parisian Home

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his wife were the subject of a burglary in the PSG shot-stopper’s home in France on Thursdays, according to reports.

Sources have said that the keeper and his wife were tied up and stripped during the robbery as the perpetrators ransacked the house and cause monetary damage amounting to around 500,000 Euros.

Following the horrendous incident, the 24-year-old PSG custodian checked into a hotel near his residence along with his spouse, from where he was taken to a nearby hospital to deal with the shock.

“The victims, who were tied up, managed to take refuge in a hotel located not far from their home around 3:20 am," a source said.

“The staff of the establishment then alerted the police and took care of the couple, who were in shock. The 24-year-old Italian goalkeeper and his partner were taken to hospital for treatment," the source continued.

Donnarumma has been the first-choice keeper at PSG, ever since his arrival at the French capital city club from boyhood AC Milan in the year 2021.

The Italian keeper has managed to claim two Ligue 1 titles with the Parisian club since his move to the French top flight but has not been able to convert incredible domestic dominance to continental glory.

PSG faced an early exit yet again in the prestigious UEFA Champions League and the club’s Ultras turned on the players, boo-ing, jeering and whistling the players including seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, who made the switch to MLS side Inter Miami in the ongoing transfer window after becoming disillusioned with life in the French capital.

PSG also face the Kylian Mbappe conundrum as the French World Cup winner expressed that he wasn’t interested in signing a contract extension with PSG and intents to see his contract, which runs till the end of the upcoming season, through.

That could mean that PSG could lose their crown jewel on a free transfer come next year, which the club do not want to entertain. The Qatari owners have mentioned that they do not want to let go of the 24-year-old for free and that the French national side captain has to pen an extension or leave in the current window, which would bring in some funds to the Parisian club.