PSG's Plan for Life After Kylian Mbappe? Luis Enrique Demands 6 More Signings Including Harry Kane: Report

Paris Saint-Germain have been in the limelight throughout this summer thanks in part to their prized wantaway Kylian Mbappe who continues to flirt with Real Madrid. New boss Luis Enrique was recently unveiled during a press conference however rather than the Spanish coach’s arrival, the media were more occupied by the soap opera between Mbappe and PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants have put Mbappe on the market and according to multiple reports PSG have received a world-record $332 bid from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for their star forward.

The catch is however that Kylian has rejected the approach and he is only interested in joining Real Madrid. However, PSG are already planning for life after Mbappe’s departure as coach Luis Enrique has reportedly asked the club to sign as many as six more players before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sports Zone, Luis Enrique has demanded that the club for two new wingers, a midfielder, a goalkeeper as well as Tottenham forward Harry Kane who is already on the wishlist of Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have already had two bids rejected for Kane, but Enrique has named Kane in his wishlist, along with Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva who has been linked to the Parc des Princes-based outfit all summer.

Silva would prove to be the ideal replacement for Marco Verratti who has been linked to Al Hilal.

Verratti is likely to depart PSG after a long-term spell, and Enrique is reportedly also interested in Barcelona midfielder Pedri, however, the Spaniard has a release clause worth 1 billion so the deal could be very complicated.

The Ligue 1 giants have also submitted a bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, however, the Danish forward reportedly prefers a move to Manchester United who are in the hot seat to sign Hojlund.

PSG recently played out a 0-0 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and they also suffered a 2-3 defeat to Japanese club Cerezo Osaka on Friday. Their next outing is against Inter Milan on August 1.