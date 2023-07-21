PSG Offers Massive 1 Billion Euro Contract To Make Kylian Mbappe Stay: Reports

Several reports claim that Paris Saint-Germain have made a staggering contract offer worth 1 billion euros to French superstar Kylian Mbappe, in order to persuade him to stay at the Parc Des Princes.

It has been reported that the offer made consists of a 10-year contract worth 1 billion euros, which would keep Mbappe at the club till he turns 34, essentially operating as a lifetime deal.

If true, this would turn out to be the most lucrative sports contract in history.

All this comes following the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga that has been going on for years now. It is no secret that the Frenchman grew up a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Los Blancos. And he has always seemed destined to make a move to Santiago Bernabeu. That has never materialised for one reason or the other though.

The Frenchman has had an incredible career in France so far, scoring 212 goals in 260 games, while also registering 98 assists. But, the only trophy that seems to be slipping away from the World Cup-winning French superstar is the UEFA Champions League.

This summer, Mbappe has looked closer to the PSG exit door than any time in the past. The Ligue 1 champions have made it clear that they want him to sign a contract extension or leave in the ongoing transfer window.

It is not difficult to understand PSG’s stance. Mbappe’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2024 and they do not want to lose him as a free agent. The club has made it very clear that Mbappe either signs a new contract and stays with the club or be sold this summer.

And this series of reactions from within the club showcases the Parisian’s desperation to not let go of the generational talent that is Kylian Mbappe.