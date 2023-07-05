PSG Sack Coach Christophe Galtier, Making Way For Luis Enrique's Arrival

Paris Saint-Germain finally parted ways with coach Christophe Galtier after a lengthy contract termination agreement, following a disappointing season.

Galtier succeeded former coach Mauricio Pochettino last summer and has another year remaining on his contract. But, his departure from the Qatar-owned club had been expected ever since the end of the last Ligue 1 season at the start of June.

The 56-year-old helped PSG win another Ligue 1 title last season, but couldn’t live up to expectations as PSG crashed out of the Champions League early yet again.

Official: PSG announces they’ve parted ways with Christophe Galtier 🔴🔵❌Luis Enrique, set to be unveiled as new manager today. Here we go confirmed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2023

The exit comes at a difficult time for Galtier who is facing allegations of discrimination at his former club Nice, for which he is set to stand trial in France, and could potentially face a three-year prison sentence.

Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were placed in custody for questioning over allegations of racist and anti-Muslim comments while he was the head coach at Nice from 2021 to 2022.

ALSO READ| Transfer Market LIVE Updates, 5 July: Manchester United to Make Mason Mount Announcement, Arsenal Seal Declan Rice Transfer

His son was released without charges, but Galtier will have to stand trial on charges of psychological harassment and racial discrimination.

An official statement from the club read, “The Club would like to pay tribute to his professionalism and commitment, which helped the Rouge et Bleu win a historic eleventh French Championship title and a Trophée des Champions."

The bigger picture here is that the move enables PSG to officially appoint former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique, who will become the eighth coach to be appointed to PSG in 12 years of Qatari ownership.

ALSO READ: Inigo Martinez Signs For Barcelona On A Free Transfer

The 53-year-old Spaniard will be making his return to management since leaving the position with the Spanish national team following their 2022 World Cup exit.

Enrique won the treble in his first season with Barcelona, as he clinched the UEFA Champions League, the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey. He secured the Catalans yet another La Liga title and a couple more Cope Del Reys before leaving the club in 2017.