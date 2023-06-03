Paris Saint-Germain Say Lionel Messi is Leaving at the End of Season

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 23:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Paris Saint Germain said Lionel Messi will leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of season

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain after their final match of the season on Saturday, the Ligue 1 champions said on social media.

“After two seasons in the capital, Leo Messi’s adventure with Paris Saint-Germain will come to a conclusion at the end of the 2022-23 season," the club said.

The club said Messi, 35, would play some role in the Ligue 1 match against Clermont at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

He was signed two seasons ago from Barcelona to help PSG win an elusive Champions League, but he failed in that aim.

The French club were beaten in the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid last season and suffered the same fate this year at Bayern Munich’s hands.

The Argentinian has earned an estimated annual salary of 30 million euros ($32.1 million) after tax at Qatar-backed PSG.

He has also been linked in the media with a move back to boyhood club Barcelona, with the United States’ Major League Soccer club Inter Miami also being touted as a possible destination.

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his two seasons in Paris. To see a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Rouge & Bleu and at Parc des Princes, winning back-to-back Ligue 1 titles and inspiring our younger players has been a pleasure," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said in the club’s statement.

“His contribution to Paris Saint-Germain and Ligue 1 cannot be understated and we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future."

    While he has 21 goals and 20 assists for PSG in all competitions this season, Messi failed to have a big impact at PSG and in his two seasons at the club, could not help them go past the last 16 in the Champions League.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

