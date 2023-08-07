PSG Star Neymar Looking Into Possible PSG Exit This Summer: Reports

Recent reports state that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is set to take leave from the French capital this summer, ad is apparently eyeing a potential move back to Barcelona.

Neymar has been linked with a move away from the French club despite his insistence that he wants to stay. However, Le Parisien reports that a protest outside of the Brazilian’s home by PSG fans has changed the situation and he now wants out.

Approximately 50 PSG ultras showed up at Neymar’s house last week demanding that he leave the club. Sources stated Neymar said he doesn’t feel welcome anymore and thinks that it would be better to play somewhere else next season.

🚨 Neymar has informed PSG’s leaders that he wants to LEAVE the club this summer. He dreams of a return to Barcelona. (Source: @lequipe) pic.twitter.com/cBVGxlrJSU — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 7, 2023

Sources said that the Brazil international would prefer a move to the Premier League, home to the few teams that could afford to pay Neymar’s salary of €40 million per year and cover what would likely be a large transfer fee.

The Ligue 1 champions tried to find him a club last summer but could not get any real offers for the Brazilian. The superstar, who turned 31 in February and was recovering from ankle surgery, didn’t want to leave the French capital at that time, but sources said he has changed his mind in recent weeks and has opened the door to a possible departure.

PSG chairman Nasser al Khelaifi met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in February to discuss a possible deal for Neymar between the two clubs. The two have spoken since about Neymar, according to sources, who added that Boehly is a big fan of Neymar’s and would like to see him at Stamford Bridge.

Neymar was brought into the capital city in the summer of 2017 when PSG paid the market-breaking 222 million euro buyout fee to acquire the services of the superstar.

The Brazilian’s current contract with PSG extends until 2025 with a release clause of 250 million euros. Nevertheless, Neymar’s rumoured dissatisfaction at PSG and links to clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, and Barcelona fuel the ongoing speculations.