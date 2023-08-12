PSG vs Lorient Live Football Streaming For Ligue 1 Game: How to Watch PSG vs Lorient Coverage on TV And Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take on French underdogs Lorient in the upcoming Ligue 1 clash this weekend. PSG will be looking to bounce back from underwhelming preseason that saw them pick up only two victories in the five games they played.

The league clash will be hosted by the Parc des Princes in Paris on August 13. Lorient have played four games in their preseason and have recorded two victories, drawing one and losing the other. They would also be hoping to have a winning start to their new league campaign.

PSG finished their season as Ligue 1 champions and will be defending their crown this season. They started their preseason with a 2-0 victory against Le Havre before playing a 0-0 draw against Al Nassr. They lost their next game against Cerezo Osaka in a 2-3 affair. They conceded another defeat against Italian side Inter Milan before picking up a 3-0 victory against Jeonbuk.

Lorient had an underwhelming season that saw them finish 10th in the French League last season. They were also knocked out of the French Cup in the Round of 16 stage against Lens. Their preseason started with a 3-3 draw against Concarneau followed by victories against Le Havre and Nantes. However, in their last game, Lorient came up short against Bournemouth conceding a 2-0 draw against them.

PSG are the favourites to win their first Ligue 1 fixture against Lorient this weekend. It would be interesting to see if Lorient can have any say against PSG’s home crowd.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient will be played?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient will be played on August 13, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match PSG vs Lorient be played?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes.

What time will the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient begin?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lorient will start at 12:30 AM IST on August 13, Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match?

PSG vs Lorient match will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch PSG vs Lorient Ligue 1 match live streaming?

PSG vs Lorient match will be streamed live on the VOOT and JioCinema app and website.

What are the Probable XIs of PSG and Lorient For the Ligue 1 game?

PSG Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Kiempembe, Marquinhos, Lucas Hernandez, Marco Verratti, Carlos Soler, Marco Asensio, Manuel Ugarte, Lee Kang-in, Hugo Ekitike

Lorient Probable XI: Yvon Mvogo, Gedeon Kalulu, Julien Laporte, Bamo Meite, Montassar Talbi, Vincent Le Goff, Roman Faivre, Jean-Victor Makengo, Laurent Abergel, Regis Le Bris, Bamba Dieng