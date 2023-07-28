PSG Want to Bring in Frenchman Ousmane Dembele From Spanish Champions Barcelona

Ligue 1 champions PSG have established contact with Spanish holders Barcelona over the possibility of a switch for French winger Ousmane Dembele from Catalunya to the French capital city.

The 26-year-old has a contract with the Spanish giants till June 2024 and has a release clause of 50 Million Euros till the 31st of July 2023, which will rise to 100 Million after the stipulated date.

PSG want to bring the French player into their fold as they try to strengthen their squad following the departure of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi to MLS side Inter Miami.

However, Barcelona, under the guidance of head coach and legendary midfielder Xavi, intends to extend the stay of the talented winger with a renewed contract.

The Blaugrana signed the Frenchman for a whopping 105 Million Euros from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the year 2017 when he was just 20 years of age.

Following a troubled start to life in the Catalan region due to multiple bouts of injury layoff, Dembele started coming into his own in the famous blue and red of the Barcelona colours in recent times as the Spanish giants seem to be starting to get a return on their heavy investment.

PSG need to restructure and bring in reinforcements after seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi left the Parisian club after becoming disillusioned with life in the French city as the ultras of the capital city club turned on the Argentine following an early exit from the UEFA Champions League, which yet remains elusive to the Qatari-owned side.

Messi led PSG to back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, but fans became frustrated as the superstar couldn’t replicate domestic performances on the continental level.

PSG also have their hands full with the prolonged transfer saga of French crown jewel Kylian Mbappe, who has refused to pen an extension with the club. Mbappe’s contract is due to run out at the end of the upcoming season and if he doesn’t agree to an extension, PSG run the risk of losing him on a free transfer and hence have asked the World Cup winner to extend his stay or leave in the ongoing window.