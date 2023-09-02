PSG's Georginio Wijnaldum Set To Reunite With Jordan Henderson in Al Ettifaq

The gang’s getting back together in Damaam indeed, as ex-Liverpool midfielder and new Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has signed PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum to the Saudi side, reuniting him with his former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson as well.

Gini Wijnaldum has just signed as new Al Ettifaq player from Paris Saint-Germain, medical tests also completed Three year contract, €10m package to PSG for permanent transfer. Gerrard wanted Gini who’s gonna play next to Jordan Henderson. pic.twitter.com/gaNqkICpVf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2023

The Netherlands international spent last season on loan at Roma but featured just 23 times in all competitions in an injury-hit campaign, that saw his role diminish.

And not only that, Wijnaldum has been struggling to find any favour with new PSG boss Luis Enrique, who has excluded the Dutchman from all of the side’s matches so far this season.

This particular transfer could also be made possible due to the regulations that allow the Saudi League to keep their transfer window open by two more weeks.

Wijnaldum has been eyeing a move away for a while, seeking consistent starting minutes and a chance to reinvent himself.

Initially, it was reported that PSV and Ajax were both said to be interested in taking the former Liverpool midfielder back to his homeland. But, in the end, it seems as if the proposition of linking back with his former teammates took higher priority and so, the Saudi Pro League continues to be the safe haven that welcomes all European talent with open arms.

In the case of Gini though, Wijnaldum left the Reds for Paris Saint-Germain two years ago, but the move did not go to plan.

A lack of playing time, age and injuries took a toll on the 32-year-old.

And similarly, earlier on this summer, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both moved to the Gulf State, as Jurgen Klopp regenerated his midfield for the new season. The Reds then went on to sign the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo to replace the outgoing midfielders.

Both Henderson and Wijnaldum now have yet another chance to reignite their ever-so-effective partnership that helped Liverpool establish themselves as the behemoth they are now perceived as yet again.

The Saudi Pro League side are understood to be paying around £7.5m for Wijnaldum.