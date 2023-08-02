CHANGE LANGUAGE
Punjab FC Becomes Indian Super League's 12th Club
1-MIN READ

Punjab FC Becomes Indian Super League's 12th Club

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 13:35 IST

Chandigarh, India

Punjab FC got promoted to the ISL (Twitter)

Punjab FC became the first team to be promoted to the ISL, after winning the I-League.

The Indian Super League today announced Punjab FC as the latest entrant to the top tier league in Indian football from the upcoming 2023-24 season onwards.

Punjab FC became the first club to be promoted into ISL, owing to their title winning 2022-23 I-League campaign.

Indian Super League Spokesperson said, “We are delighted to welcome Punjab FC to the Indian Super League family. Punjab FC’s promotion to ISL will further expedite the growing fan affinity and footprint of the game in India. It brings a new wave of enthusiasm, talent and determination into the league, representing the passionate football fans from Punjab. As ISL celebrates its 10th year this season, the league remains committed to delivering on its promise of fostering an inclusive and strong league ecosystem aimed at taking Indian football to new heights.”

