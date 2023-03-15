CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment NewsWPL 2023Ind vs AusTrending News
Home » Football » Qatari Sheikh’s Key Move Ahead Of Big Manchester United Sale Meeting: Report
1-MIN READ

Qatari Sheikh’s Key Move Ahead Of Big Manchester United Sale Meeting: Report

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 21:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester (AFP Image)

Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester (AFP Image)

The Glazers family, who bought Manchester United in 2005, had announced last year that they are exploring options for the Old Trafford-based outfit, including investment or a potential sale.

Manchester United’s potential takeover is expected to see some major movement this week with the two interested parties present at Old Trafford. It is being learnt that Manchester United officials will hold talks with Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe – the two known bidders. Ahead of the significant meeting, Sheikh Jassim appears to have taken a key decision which could very well influence Manchester United’s much-talked-about takeover process. A report published by The Sun claims that the Qatari banker has recruited US financial giant Bank of America’s representatives to decide the final valuation to purchase the Premier League outfit. The report states that enlisting Bank of America can help Sheikh Jassim in gaining an upper hand in the takeover.

ALSO READ| UEFA Champions League: ‘Napoli’s Resurgence Bodes Well for Italian Football’, Feels Ashley Westwood

While Sheikh Jassim is willing to secure a full buyout of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos wishes to buy the Glazer family’s 69 per cent stake at Manchester United. According to experts, the due diligence phase could very well take around two months and hiring Bank of America officials may help Sheikh Jassim in earning a shortcut to the takeover process.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the takeover, approved the two bidders 10 days back. A report published by ESPN now claims that Raine Group have prioritised bidders who are interested in full takeovers.

RELATED NEWS

Glazers, who bought Manchester United in 2005, had announced last year that they are exploring options for the Old Trafford-based outfit, including investment or a potential sale. Glazer family’s decision to sell Manchester United delighted fans and followers of the 20-times English champions. The American owners, who loaded Manchester United with hefty debt, have been brutally criticised by loyal supporters of the Red Devils.

Coming back to on-field development, Manchester United are placed in third position on the Premier League points table. With 15 wins and five draws, Manchester United have 50 points to their name in Premier League. Manchester United succeeded in ending their six-year trophy drought after claiming the Carabao Cup last month. In their next assignment, Erik ten Hag’s men will be facing Real Betis in the first leg of the Europa League round-of-16 on Thursday, March 16.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Aditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follows cricket and football and also reports on other sports. Follow him @...Read More
Tags:
  1. man united
  2. Manchester United
first published:March 15, 2023, 21:39 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 21:39 IST
Read More