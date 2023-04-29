CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jiah KhanKarnataka ElectionsSooraj PancholiPBKS vs LSGSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Home » Football » Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Makes Final Bid to Buy Manchester United: Report
1-MIN READ

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim Makes Final Bid to Buy Manchester United: Report

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 03:31 IST

London, UK

Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Sheikh, who is looking to buy Manchester United. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari Sheikh, who is looking to buy Manchester United. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Ratcliffe is also reported to have made another offer ahead of Friday's deadline for the third round of bidding

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has made a third and final offer to buy Manchester United, sources told AFP on Friday.

Sheikh Jassim is in a bidding war with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe after the pair emerged as the main contenders to buy the Premier League club from the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe is also reported to have made another offer ahead of Friday’s deadline for the third round of bidding.

While Sheikh Jassim’s latest offer is reported to be over £5 billion ($6.2 billion), the size of Ratcliffe’s improved bid is yet to be made public.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. football
  2. England
  3. Manchester United
first published:April 29, 2023, 03:31 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 03:31 IST