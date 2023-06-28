CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rapper Stormzy, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to Buy Non-league Side Croydon Athletic
Rapper Stormzy, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to Buy Non-league Side Croydon Athletic

Reuters

June 28, 2023

London, United Kingdom

Stormzy and Wilfried Zaha (Reuters)

Wilfred Zaha grew up in Croydon from the age of four, while Stormzy also hails from the London borough

Rapper Stormzy has teamed up with Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha to buy ninth-tier English football side Croydon Athletic, the club said on Tuesday.

Zaha was born in the Ivory Coast but grew up in Croydon from the age of four, while Grime sensation Stormzy also hails from the London borough. The duo have joined forces with former Palace head of player care Danny Young to buy the club.

“The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club," Croydon said in a statement.

“Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

“They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them."

A number of celebrities have recently invested in football clubs.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who acquired Wrexham in November 2020, are enjoying success after the Welsh club secured promotion to the English Football League in April following a 15-year absence.

Actor Michael B. Jordan is an investor at Bournemouth and NBA great LeBron James has a stake in Liverpool.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
