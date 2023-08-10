Rasmus Hojlund Can Run 100m Under 11 Seconds? Manchester United Says 'Usain Bolt Watch Out'

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund confirmed stories about just how quick he really is. Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini revealed in February that tests at the Serie A club had shown the striker was capable of startling sprinting numbers.

“He is so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100 metres and that’s not even trying very hard," Gasperini had said.

“Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

When the Denmark international was asked whether the stats were correct, he replied: “Yeah, definitely. I don’t know if it’s like you stand with a watch every day on the side but when we came inside after the training, they said I had quite a high top speed."

Hojlund’s pace will inevitably spark debate over whether he is the quickest player at Manchester United, something Marcus Rashford lays claim to at the moment.

“Yeah, I’m ready," Rasmus declared, when asked if he was up to any challenge Marcus offers. “Hopefully we can link up instead of competing but, yeah, when you compete on the training pitch you’re also going to be better together on the pitch."

Rashford clocked the fastest time for United on the pitch in 2022/23, registering almost 36 km/h. Diogo Dalot was in second spot, with Brazil winger Antony third.

Hojlund had sustained a minor injury during pre-season training with Atalanta and is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

“Of course he’s available and he’s here so you have the option to play, but we don’t expect him in that short notice to be 100 per cent fit,” Manchester United manager Erik tn Hag told Sky Sports on Tuesday.

“So we have to wait sometime more. We need all positions doubled because of the number of games. It’s difficult to say how that process will go, but I think he’s making good progress at this moment.We have to see day by day how the progress will go, then we have to follow up," he added.