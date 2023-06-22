Rasmus Hojlund Pushing for Manchester United Deal Worth £86 Million: Report

Serie A star Rasmus Hojlund is now pushing for a transfer to Manchester United. The Danish striker has been on top of the radar of several top clubs across Europe for a while. The red side of Manchester is reportedly extremely interested in bringing the young talent to Old Trafford. With both Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial set to leave the club this summer, strengthening the attack would be a priority for Manchester United. According to the Athletic, talks have already been between Atalanta and Manchester United regarding the Danish player’s transfer.

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Al Nassar last November, Manchester United have been desperately looking for a new number nine to replace him. Wout Weghorst was signed from Burnley on a loan deal to fill in temporarily and the club is likely going to pass on the opportunity to sign him permanently. Weghorst has failed to impress both the fans and the club with his performance this season scoring only two goals in 31 appearances since his arrival in January. With only Anthony Martial left to call upon as a natural striking talent, Erik Ten Hag would be looking to get a new striker to reinforce the team.

Erik Ten Hag’s shortlist of potential targets includes Tottenham superstar Harry Kane, Napoli talent Victor Osimhen and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. With Harry Kane and Osimhen being too pricey and Bayern leading the race for Kolo Muani, the Danish striker is United’s favourite target for the summer.

Blessed with impressive physical attributes, Hojlund is quick-footed and intelligent when timing his runs to receive through balls and passes. He is a poacher inside the box with natural instincts for putting the ball at the back of the net. Hojlund is a methodical striker who focuses on the centre instead of drifting into wider areas. He is also efficient with his shots, saving most of them till he moves inside the 18-yard box. These strengths make him a perfect fit for the Premier League.

Hojlund moved to Atalanta in August 2022 for a reported fee of €17 million. He scored his debut goal for the club in a memorable 2-0 win away win over Monza. During his first season at the club, Hojlund scored a respectable 10 goals and four assists in his 34 games across all competitions. He is currently under contract with Atalanta until 2027 but will likely be signed by a top club by the start of the new season. The truth is, Hojlund has already outgrown Atalanta and only a top European team can help him unlock a new ceiling of potential.

Atalanta have quoted a hefty price tag of £86 million for the transfer of the Danish talent should any club wish to sign him during the summer. The fee is extraordinarily high for a player with less than one year of experience playing in a top-five league across Europe. Regardless, United remain interested in the prospect of signing the Danish talent, and there have been speculations that Hojlund has already made up his mind to join the Red Devils next season.