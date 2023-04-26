Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Live Football Streaming For La Liga 2022-23: How to Watch Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Coverage on TV And Online

Barcelona will aim to increase their lead at the top of the table when they take on Rayo Vallecano in their next La Liga fixture away from home. The eagerly anticipated face-off is slated to take place at the Estadio de Vallecas on April 27. The match will begin at 1:30 AM IST. Barcelona will be brimming with confidence as they outclassed Athletico Madrid in the last game, winning the home fixture 1-0. Ferran Torres showed his calibre and scored the only goal in the big-ticket encounter. After 30 matches, Barcelona are sitting with 76 points. They are 11 points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, will head to the home game on the back of a close defeat against Real Sociedad. They managed to take a one-goal lead in the match, But they could not hold on to that score with Sociedad making a roaring comeback late in the second half. Rayo Vallecano are now ninth in the La Liga table with 60 points in 30 appearances.

Ahead of Thursday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will take place on April 27, Thursday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Vallecas.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match will be televised on the Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona La Liga 2022-23 match?

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Rayo Vallecano Predicted Starting Line-up: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F. Garcia, Ciss, Valentin, Palazon, Trejo, A. Garcia, Camello

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde, Gavi, Kessie, De Jong, Raphinha, Lewandowski, Torres

