RB Leipzig In Hot Pursuit Of PSG Youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu

Reports suggest that German side RB Leipzig are set to complete the signing of French youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG this summer.

The details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, but recent reports state that the deal is set in stone and Leipzig will acquire the services of Bitshiabu from the French champions without fail.

It is expected that the 18-year-old will cost Leipzig around 20 million euros, as the German side are on their mission to close in on Bayern this upcoming season and lift the Bundesliga title for the first time in their club history.

RB Leipzig have been on the hunt for their first Bundesliga title, and have made massive advances over the past decade and a half, earning four promotions and finishing in the top three of the German first-division league four out of the last five seasons.

They have clinched the DFB Pokal the past two years consecutively and even made the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2019/20 season where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

Leipzig finished five points off the top spot this past season, after maintaining the third-best G/D in the league. But, with the departure of striker Christopher Nkunku, who scored 23 goals in 36 games across all competitions last season for the club, Leipzig are now going to have to find a way to fill in the huge hole left in their line-up.

Whilst Leipzig are still on the hunt for a striker, namely Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun who has been a prime target for them, the club are filling in the gaps in their defence.

Attaining Bitshiabu, a centre-back, won’t add many goals to the side, but perhaps might help them bolster their defence and ensure that they don’t concede more.

Bitshiabu has played a total of 19 times for the senior PSG team and this season the 18-year-old received six starts while also coming off the bench in PSG’s 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Nevertheless, the youngster possesses extreme potential and would add depth to Leipzig’s backline.

Unlike Leipzig’s pursuit of Lutsharel Geertruida from Feyenoord and Castello Lukeba from Lyon, Bitshiabu is likely to be a player for the future and will mostly be used for rotation until he fully settles at the club.