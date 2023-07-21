RB Leipzig Sporting Director Max Eberl Denies Agreement With Manchester City For Gvardiol

RB Leipzig’s Sporting Director Max Eberl has come out and denied the establishment of any agreement regarding the transfer of defender Josko Gvardiol to Manchester City.

Treble winners Manchester City are looking to add more strength to their defensive line as the Premier League giants have reached an agreement to sign Josko Gvardiol. Pep Guardiola’s City set their eyes on Gvardiol after the most successful season in the club’s history.

Gvardiol has been in demand after his impressive show last season with RB Leipzig and the national team. He was one of the best defenders in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was reported that Eberl talked about City’s interest in acquiring the Croatian but also stated that both the clubs were “very far apart" in the negotiations.

🗣️ RB Leipzig boss Max Eberl on Joško Gvardiol: „The fact is that Manchester City would like to have him. Currently we are still very far apart. The transfer of Szoboszlai has secured us financially. We don't need the money. We would prefer Joško to stay."

At the training camp in South Tyrol, Eberl added: “There is no agreement, not even remotely an agreement.” A transfer fee of 100 million euros for the defender, who has a contract in Leipzig until 2027, is under discussion. At the same time, Eberl commented on reports by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that an agreement had been reached between RB and City and that Gvardiol had already completed parts of the medical check.

“A lot was written anyway and the latest information about Josko surprised us all. But as you can see: Josko is here – so it’s not true. He didn’t do a medical check – not that we know. And I don’t think he did it behind our backs because he’s just a full professional,” said Eberl.

In the event that Gvardiol should stay, Eberl ruled out further additions: “Then we are very well positioned. There is definitely hope that Josko will stay. We are fighting for that. We are open. We are not one to block or barricade anything. But we also have our ideas. We want to see them implemented. And if they are not implemented, Josko will stay with us and we have a very good squad.”