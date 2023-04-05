RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Live Football Streaming For DFB Pokal quarter-final: How to Watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Coverage on TV And Online

With just one win in their last four matches across all competitions, it has not been an impressive run for Borussia Dortmund in recent times. Edin Terzic’s men had to suffer a disappointing 4-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their last match. After conceding a Bundesliga defeat in high voltage Der Klassiker, Borussia Dortmund will now have to shift their focus to the knockout competitions. In their next match, Bourssia Dortmund will be taking on RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal. The quarter-final clash between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Thursday, April 6. The two teams had last faced each other in March and Borussia Dortmund had emerged victorious in that contest by two goals to one.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have not been victorious in their last three games across all competitions. With 45 points from 26 matches, Marco Rose’s men are placed in fifth position in the Bundesliga standings.

When will the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match be played?

The RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal quarter-final match will take place on April 6, Thursday.

Where will the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match be played?

The RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal quarter-final match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What time will the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match start?

The RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal quarter-final will begin at 12:15 am IST.

How to live stream RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match?

The RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal quarter-final match will be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match on TV?

The RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund DFB Pokal quarter-final match will be televised live on Sony Sports network in India.

What are the probable playing XIs of RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB Pokal quarter-final match?

RB Leipzig Predicted Playing XI: Janis Blaswich, Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, David Raum, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo, Andre Silva, Timo Werner

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Playing XI: Gregor Kobel, Marius Wolf, Niklas Sule, Mats Hummels, Julian Ryerson, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko, Marco Reus

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here