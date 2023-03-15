Real Betis vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Match Live

Manchester United will travel to the Benito Villamarin Stadium to face Real Betis in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on March 16. Erik ten Hag’s side had registered a one-sided 4-1 win over their Spanish opponents in the first leg and will be the favourites on Thursday night. Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst had scored in that match. These four players will be key for the visitors this time around as well. On the other hand, Real Betis are coming into this match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal. Therefore, they will be keen to collect maximum points in front of their home crowd.

Ahead of the match between Real Betis and Manchester United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Real Betis and Manchester United be played?

The match between Real Betis and Manchester United will be played on March 16.

Where will the match between Real Betis and Manchester United be played?

The match between Real Betis and Manchester United will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

What time will the match between Real Betis and Manchester United begin?

The match between Real Betis and Manchester United will begin at 11:15 pm IST, on March 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Real Betis and Manchester United?

The match between Real Betis and Manchester United will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Real Betis and Manchester United?

The match between Real Betis and Manchester United will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Betis Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Victor Ruiz, Juan Miranda, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, , Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique

Manchester United Probable Starting Line-up: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Marcel Sabitzer, Antony; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst

Read all the Latest Sports News here