'Squad has Improved': Carlo Ancelotti Happy With Transfer Window Upgrades at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insisted that he was absolutely focused on the Spanish capital city club ahead of their pre-season tour in the USA.

The 64-year-old Italian, who is considered one of the most successful coaches in the modern era has been touted to take over the Brazilian national team’s head coach job once his contract at Real Madrid runs out, said that he does not intend to discuss the topic further at least until the end of June 2024, when his existing agreement with the Spanish side comes to a close.

“I will never talk about Brazil, about what is going to happen," said the Reggiolo-born manager.

“I am the coach of Real Madrid and I am staying here, I will never talk about this matter again," he reiterated.

Reporters also came up against a brick wall when they quizzed the Italian about the possibility of the 14-time Champions League-winning Spanish side signing French football’s crown jewel Kylian Mbappe.

“Mbape is a player who is not at Madrid. And to talk about players who are not here, it doesn’t seem right to me," the 64-year-old insisted.

The Mbappe transfer saga has been one of the most drawn-out and over-hyped speculations in recent years as the 24-year-old PSG star was close to joining Florentino Perez’s ensemble last year but made a dramatic U-turn and extended his contract with the Parisian club until 2024.

Mbappe shocked the world recently as he expressed that he does not intend to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions but seeks to see his current contract at the French capital. However, this could mean that PSG could lose their most prized asset on a free next season, which the Qatari-based side do not want to come to pass.

The PSG top brass had mentioned that they want the 24-year-old World Cup winner to sign an extension or leave in the ongoing window, which would bring in some funds to the French giants.

Ancelotti also touched up on the improvements Madrid have made to their squad in the current transfer window with the signings of Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler to a side that already boasts of incredible young talents such as Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde in addition to the experienced Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

“For me, the squad has improved," Ancelotti said.

Madrid have also roped in Spanish forward Joselu to the squad to replace the outgoing Karim Benzema, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

“We have lost a player who has been fundamental for years in Karim, whom we wish the best and who has been a club legend. But we have a very young group that we are convinced will give us a lot of satisfaction," the 64-year-old opined.

Madrid face off against AC Milan at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday in their pre-season exhibition fixture.